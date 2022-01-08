North Bay Humane Society continues to help animals and owners through pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the humane society in North Bay.

There are currently more than 40 cats and about 20 dogs looking forever homes at the North Bay and District Humane Society.

“We’ve tried to reduce our capacity to ensure that each animal gets the proper care when our staff are lower in numbers,” explained shelter manager Janet Bredin.

2022 cat and dog licenses are now available at the humane society. The humane society says if a pet escapes and is brought to the shelters, the owners can be found.

“It happens every day. An animal scoots out the back door or out the gate and you’re not expecting it,” said Bredin. “So when they’re licensed, we can get them home and ensure they’re not having a lengthy stay at the humane society.”

Pets that are licensed entitles their owner to access the ‘Return To Owner’ program for up-to-date tags. As part of this program, the humane society will waive the fee the first time the animal is impounded.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the shelter. Adoptions can only be made by appointment only at this time.

“All adoptions are curbside right now,” said the humane society’s executive director Liam Cullin. “We’re still running our spay and neuter clinic and adoptions start through online applications.”

In the next few weeks the humane society will be holding virtual weekend pet parties for children and families that are new pet owners. The virtual events are meant to educate children on how to properly take care of pets.

“Studies show that kids, when they learn about pets when they’re a young age, is it’s really important,” said Cullin. “That’s our mandate at the humane society: to provide, protect and educate.”

In the past, the humane society held summer day camps. But because of the pandemic, the humane society cannot run them. Registration for the online parties can be found here.

The humane society says it will continue to support the animals and owners throughout the pandemic as best as it can.