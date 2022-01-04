North Bay ice fishing season underway with some new regulations

The cold weather is a welcoming sign for ice fishers in the North Bay area.

Ice huts are already on Lake Nipissing and more are to come throughout the week as anglers look to snag the big one.

"We do our countdown to ice fishing, not really the countdown to Christmas. It’s the countdown to ice fishing each year," said angler Michelle Hebert.

NEW RULES

There are new regulations for fishing on Lake Nipissing this year for walleye, northern pike, bass and musky regarding slot size and the number of fish anglers can keep.

Those who have a sport licence are allowed two walleye, and those with a conservation licence are allowed one. The keepers must be between 40-45 centimetres in size.

For northern pike, anglers holding a sport license can keep four. Those with a conservation licence are allowed to keep two, as well, only one can be greater than 61 centimetres and none greater than 86 centimetres.

Some of the rules for smallmouth and largemouth bass include a legal limit of six for those with a sport licence and two largemouths and two smallmouths for those with a conservation licence.

The change to the minimum size limit for musky is only for the sport licence holders, keepers must be greater than 137 cm in length.

The idea is to ensure sustainability while expanding opportunities for anglers.

THE FISH ARE BITING

The season started on New Year’s Day. Marc and Michelle Hebert were out there on the first day and had a pretty good haul.

"For ice fishing, this is the first time that I can remember that bass is allowed," Marc said.

"It was about six and a half inches of ice that day and we caught three pike, two pickerel and three small perch. The two pickerel we caught on New Year’s Day weren’t keepers but the slot size is smaller now."

The latest blast of cold winter weather is a welcoming sign to ice fishers who are ready to reel in their prized fish.

"We’re getting our ice shack out right now and we’re going to have our lines in," said angler Curtis Bechard. "So hopefully first five minutes we have something on the line and away we go."

Emilie Richer is fishing with Bechard.

"It gets us away from the work and school life and gives us something to do and enjoy the temperatures," she said.

Yves Perreault owns Perreault’s Prime Time Ice Fishing. His 13 ice shacks are already rented out and starting Tuesday, he’s ready to move them onto the lake.

"Come Friday we’re at full capacity. We’re really looking forward to it," he said. "Watching people pull fish through the ice and enjoy their family time. It’s a good time overall."

The ice fishing season ends in mid-March.