North Bay is ready to host Armed Forces Day

North Bay is in the final preparations to host its annual Armed Forces Day on June 22. It’s a day-long event to show support for the men and women who serve in Canada's military.

City officials and military members from 22 Wing/Canadian Forces Base gathered Monday morning to announce the lineup for this year’s show.

"Armed Forces Day is an opportunity for us to show our appreciation for all of the men and women who are currently serving in the Canadian Armed Forces, as well as those who have served and sacrificed to defend our freedom," said North Bay Mayor Al McDonald.

The day’s events will run from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Lake Nipissing waterfront.

Children from local schools and the public are invited to arrive at 10 a.m. to listen to the 22 Wing Band and watch demonstrations by the CH-147 Chinook, Canadian Forces Snowbirds and the Canadian Armed Forces SkyHawks Parachute team.

Members of the community will also be able to walk through military static displays. All activities and entertainment will be free to the public.

The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was held virtually in 2021.

"When we have an event like this that is planned and so anticipated, especially for the children, it's difficult," said 22 Wing Commander Col. Richard Jolette. "We had to abide by the local public health guidance."

The city is encouraging the public to wear red and join in an attempt to break a Guinness World Record of making the largest human chain maple leaf. The current record is 3,942 people, set during Trenton’s 2019 Canada Day festivities.

"I find that some people in town, they don't really know what we do at the base. So this is our opportunity, for those individuals that are there, to share our experiences," Jolette said.

Memorial Drive will be closed from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the day of the event.

This year marks the tenth year the City of North Bay has hosted Armed Forces Day in person.

The theme is ‘Working Together,’ symbolizing that it takes a community to work together to succeed, achieve and grow.

It will also recognize the members of the United States Air Force (USAF) who, as part of NORAD and in support of the mission of the Canadian Air Defence Sector at 22 Wing/Canadian Forces Base North Bay, contribute to the successful bi-national organization and have been part of the community for 70 years.