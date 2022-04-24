North Bay launches annual toilet paper drive

While most people think to buy non-perishable food items for food banks, officials say toilet paper is also always needed.

"The thing is a lot of people have to decide what they're going to get. We have a limited budget. So it's nice that we don't have to spend all the money on toilet paper, so we can buy food with that," said Peter Haddow, the food bank coordinator at St. Andrews Church.

TP North Bay has a goal of collecting 27,000 rolls of toilet paper for the 14 food banks in the city by the time the campaign comes to an end next month.

"Two years ago, we did 26 (thousand rolls of toilet paper), last year we did 21 (thousand rolls of toilet paper). The need for the people, the ones who are out of jobs, the one who are in need of the food bank, the need is there so we put it up to 27 (thousand rolls of toilet paper). If we reach it, fabulous," said Ellen Faulkner, the campaign's chairperson.

Through the generosity of the North Bay community and businesses making donations, Faulkner told CTV News she thinks it can happen.

"The North Bay community always comes on board one way or another 100 per cent in the end," she said.

"Last year, we were wanting to get 20,000 (rolls of toilet paper) and two weeks before, we weren't even at 10,000. Panic. But, then out comes the toilet paper. It shows up."

TP North Bay will be collecting donations at most grocery stores in the city until May 30.