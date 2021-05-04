North Bay launches safety and well-being survey

North Bay is launching a survey to ask people what issues are important to them when it comes to community safety and well-being.

The city will work with various local partners in collecting responses.

The survey is called the Community Safety and Well-Being Plan. It is free and open to anyone working and/or living in the city. It involves more than 70 local partners.

"It's about well-being, a sense of a place where everyone belongs and has opportunities," said North Bay Mayor Al McDonald.

The survey website will be open for two weeks for residents to respond.

Questions include: have you ever felt unsafe in the city? Are there issues in the city that make you feel not safe and what are the main issues in the city?

The North Bay and District Chamber of Commerce says the big issue for downtown merchants is safety. Specifically, they have concerns about drug use, homelessness, mental health, addictions and crime occurring in the downtown core.

"This is despite a lot of efforts by the North Bay Police Service to increase patrols," said the chamber's president and CEO Peter Chirico. "There's still that impression. Whether it's just a perception or not, it's going to have to be dealt with."

CTV News spoke to several people on the street about what they feel are priority issues. Almost everyone said they want to see drug use and crime issues alleviated, sooner rather than later.

While McDonald acknowledged many of the answers gathered from the surveys will focus on crime and drug use issues, he said there's a lot more to it.

"There's a lot of things that go into safety and well-being, like just making you feel like you're a part of the community and that there are options for you to stay healthy," said McDonald.

The city will compile all of the information into a report that will be brought before council in June.

You can find a link to the survey here.