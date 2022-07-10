North Bay legions receive $40,000 to restore local monuments

Veteran Affairs Canada is providing more than $40,000 to restore two North Bay area cenotaphs.

"The monuments remind us of the sacrifices that we're made to give us what we have today. That's something that's should be important to all of us and I think everyone appreciates that,” said Anthony Rota, MP for Nipissing-Timiskaming.

A new monument will be built at the Nipissing Junction cenotaph with $25,000 of the new federal funding.

The remainder of the funding, over $15,000, will be used to renovate the Callander Peace Park’s cenotaph.

"It's going to make the cenotaph much safer for the us and safer for the veterans. On the south side, we have done the ramp in the past and fixing the west side will make it even safer and better for our veterans," said Marc Picard, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 455.

The municipality of Callander hopes to have its restoration project complete by Remembrance Day this year.