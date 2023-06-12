North Bay man, 37, charged after disturbance at apartment

A 37-year-old man is facing charges after police responded to a disturbance at a North Bay apartment complex on Highway 11 on Sunday.

There were some tense moments at the White Fawn Apartments in North Bay after police received a tip about a possible disturbance involving a weapon, North Bay police said in a news release Monday morning.

Officers responded to the call around 8:45 a.m.

"In order to ensure the safety of officers and the public, the North Bay Police Service Emergency Response Team was deployed to contain the area," police said.

Ontario Provincial Police were also on scene.

Residents were evacuated from the complex and CTV News video journalist Eric Taschner saw them huddled together across the street as police worked.

The highway was shut down and through a megaphone around 2 p.m., police asked the occupants that were barricaded in one of the units to come out with their hands up.

After about 10 minutes, a woman exited the apartment followed by a second woman and a man.

"Searches by police resulted in the seizure of a quantity of suspected fentanyl. No weapons were seized in the incident," police said.

The man is the only one of the three that is charged with drug possession and failing to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Neither of the charges has been proven in court.

Highway 11 was reopened around 2:30 p.m.