North Bay man accused of attacking couple, having fake money

A 43-year-old North Bay man is facing charges after an altercation with a couple he didn't know, police say.

It started around 6 p.m. Monday on Pollard Avenue when he verbally attacked a woman who "fled the area in fear of her safety," North Bay Police Service said in a news release.

Shortly after, he and her husband got into a verbal fight on the same street and it escalated to the point when the accused threatened the man and pulled out a gun, police said.

The husband was able to get away.

Officers arrested the accused at his home and seized three pellet guns, ammunition and fake Canadian and American money.

"The victim and accused are not known to one another," police said.

"No injuries were reported in this incident," police spokesperson David Woolley told CTV News in an email.

The accused is charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats, having a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possessing counterfeit money.