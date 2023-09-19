North Bay man accused of breaking into business, causing $5K in damage
A suspect in North Bay has been charged with breaking into and doing damage to a business on Main Street in the city.
North Bay police said the 29-year-old is accused of breaking into the business at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, causing damage to the business’s door.
“Upon entry to the business, the accused caused damage to many items of property within the business,” police said in a news release Tuesday.
“The value of the damage is estimated to exceed $5,000.”
Police found the suspect still inside the business at 7:30 a.m. the next morning and placed him under arrest.
“A search incident to arrest located several items of property belonging to the business on the accused’s person,” police said.
He is also charged with threatening someone outside of the business at 4 p.m. Sunday.
“The accused was charged in relation to this incident while already in custody,” police said.
Charges include break and enter, mischief, harassment and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.
The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.
