North Bay man accused of child luring, making child sexual abuse material

North Bay Police have arrested and charged a 26-year-old man with child luring and making child sexual abuse material of someone he met online who is under 18 years old.

The accused allegedly met the victim online in early April, police said in a news release Monday morning. He is also charged with making sexually explicit material available to someone under 18 years of age.

"The accused is alleged to have sent the victim explicit messages, pictures, and videos via social networking and dating applications," police said.

North Bay Police Service received a complaint from the victim on May 18 and arrested the accused just over a month later.

Police said the name of the accused will not be released.

If you or someone you know has been victimized or suspected of being at-risk, call police at 705-472-1234 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

None of the allegations has been proven or tested in court.

