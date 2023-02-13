North Bay man accused of punching woman, attacking her with a chair

A 36-year-old North Bay man is accused of assaulting a woman in her home by punching her and using a chair to attack her, police say.

The victim and accused are known to each other, North Bay police spokesperson David Woolley told CTV News in an email Monday morning.

The attack happened on Feb. 7 and officers arrested the man at a home on Champlain Street later that day, North Bay police said in a news release Monday.

The accused also threatened the woman's physical safety.

He is charged with assault, assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.