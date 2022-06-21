North Bay man captures video of lightning bursts

Nicolas James told CTV News he was driving home from his night shift when he used a GoPro camera attached to his car to capture video of flashes of lightning in North Bay overnight.

He said he was driving down Highway 63, also known as Trout Lake Road, around 12:30 a.m. when bursts of light lit up the dark sky.

James said he slowed the video down to show the changes in light on the two-lane road. j

