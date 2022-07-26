iHeartRadio

North Bay man celebrating big scratch ticket win

Jamie Bovey of North Bay won the top prize in the Instant Crossword lottery game. (Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation)

Jamie Bovey of North Bay has won the top prize playing the Instant Crossword game, Ontario Lottery and Gaming says.

His win has earned him $100,000

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac's on Main Street in the Gateway City.

12