A North Bay man is facing charges after a collision Wednesday that left a female pedestrian with injuries.

Shortly before 10 a.m., North Bay Police responded to an incident at the intersection of Oak Street and Ferguson Street.

"The investigation revealed a vehicle turned from Oak Street and struck an adult female in the pedestrian crossing of the intersection," police said in a news release Thursday.

"The pedestrian received injuries requiring medical attention."

The driver has been charged with a Highway Traffic Act offence, police said.