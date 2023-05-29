North Bay man charged, swung metal object at family on waterfront

A 37-year-old North Bay man is facing several charges after allegedly stealing from a local business Sunday and then causing a disturbance at the waterfront hours later, police say.

The man is accused of stealing property from a business on Algonquin Avenue around 11:30 a.m. May 28.

At around 4 p.m., he was at the waterfront and "began acting in an aggressive and disruptive manner towards a family that was also in the location," police said in a news release Monday morning.

The man is accused of swinging a metal object in the direction of one of the people and when officers arrived, he was arrested with the object.

"The accused and victims are not known to one another," police said.

He is charged with assault with a weapon, causing a disturbance, theft and failing to comply with a probation order.

None of the charges has been proven in court.

He was held pending a bail hearing.