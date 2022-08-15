North Bay man charged with arson, arrested again two days later

A 36-year-old North Bay man is facing another charge in a second incident after allegedly setting fire to an unoccupied tent in the backyard of a home and stealing property on the weekend, police say.

In the first incident, emergency crews were called to a home on Shea Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, and luckily, no one was physically injured in the blaze.

The accused allegedly broke into the home and fled before officers arrived.

He was arrested on O'Brien Street with stolen property from the home in his possession.

"The victim and accused are not known to one another," North Bay police said in a news release.

The accused has been charged with breaking and entering and arson causing property damage.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22.

The same man was charged with assault in a separate incident two days later, police said.

Around 7:15 p.m. he alledgely became aggressive with a resident of a McLeod Street property when he was asked to leave.

He was arrested again and held in custody pending a bail hearing.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.