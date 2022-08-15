North Bay man charged with arson set backyard tent on fire, stole property

A 36-year-old North Bay man is facing charges after allegedly setting fire to an unoccupied tent in the backyard of a home and stealing property, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Shea Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, and luckily, no one was physically injured in the blaze.

The accused allegedly broke into the home and fled before officers arrived.

He was arrested on O'Brien Street with stolen property from the home in his possession.

"The victim and accused are not known to one another," North Bay police said in a news release.

The accused has been charged with breaking and entering and arson causing property damage.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.