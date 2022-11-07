North Bay man charged with assault, drug possession

North Bay police say a 40-year-old man is facing assault charges after an incident at a local business escalated when he was asked to leave.

Officers were called to the establishment on Main Street East around noon on Nov. 2, police said in a news release Monday morning.

"A witness and the victim requested that the accused leave the premises at which point the accused attempted to assault the witness and assaulted the victim," police said.

"The accused fled the scene prior to police arrival."

Officers found the accused in the area and placed him under arrest.

During a search, police seized one gram of suspected fentanyl.

No physical injuries were reported in the incident, police said.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

He is charged with assault and possessing a Schedule 1 substance.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.