North Bay man charged with assaulting a taxi driver

A 22-year-old man from North Bay has been charged with assaulting a taxi cab driver in the city.

North Bay police said the incident took place Thursday around 11:45 p.m. outside a residence on Lakeshore Drive.

"The accused travelled in a taxicab to a residence on Lakeshore Drive," police said in a news release Friday.

"Upon arrival at the location, the accused is alleged to have assaulted the driver of the taxicab and broke a window on the door of the vehicle."

The victim suffered minor physical injuries from the assault. Police arrived at the residence, located the accused inside and arrested him.

The suspect in the case is charged with assault, mischief under $5,000 and failing to comply with a release order. He is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.