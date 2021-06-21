North Bay man charged with attempted murder, assaulting police officer

A 33-year-old North Bay man is facing attempted murder and assault charges following an incident June 19.

The North Bay Police Service said in a news release Monday that the accused had an altercation with a victim on Oak Street East.

"During the altercation, the accused is alleged to have assaulted the victim with a weapon," police said. "The victim received multiple, serious injuries. The victim was able to flee the residence and was later treated for injuries."

The suspect was arrested, and police said he became "aggressive" while in custody at headquarters and assaulted one of the police officers.

The man is now charged with one count each of attempted murder, assault with a weapon and assaulting police.

He is in custody pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.

If you or someone you know is a victim of a crime, call the North Bay Police Service at 705-472-1234 to speak directly with a police officer.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact Near North Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.