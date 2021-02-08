Police in North Bay said officers seized $116,000 in illicit drugs along with several weapons and evidence of an attempt to make an explosive device following the evacuation of a residential neighbourhood in the Ferris area.

Officials said in a news release Monday that a 39-year-old man was arrested and is facing a list of 28 weapons and drug trafficking charges after an investigation that began last Thursday.

"In the early morning hours of Feb. 6, the accused was arrested at his residence for breaching a prohibition order banning his possession of certain weapons," North Bay Police Service said. "As the criminal investigation progressed, police became concerned with information that the residence associated to the accused may contain explosive materials or dangerous chemicals potentially used in the production of drugs."

With the help of provincial specialty units, the home was searched and evidence at the scene was allegedly documented over the weekend.

Police said officers seized:

A 410 gauge shotgun reported stolen

Multiple parts of firearms including receivers, barrels and stocks

Shotgun shells

Bear spray

84.8 grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine

11 suspected Carfentanyl pills

43 suspected Fentanyl pills

32 suspected morphine pills

1 gram of suspected cocaine

6 bottles of suspected methadone;

716 grams of suspected marihuana

$2,080 of Canadian currency.

A license plate reported stolen

A compressed air nail gun

"North Bay police are appreciative of the patience and understanding of the local residents who showed no hesitation as their day-to-day routines were interrupted and alternate accommodations had to be secured to resolve this investigation safely," police said. "The North Bay police extend their thanks for the efforts of the Ontario Provincial Police Tactical Response Unit, the Explosives Disposal Unit, UCRT (an acronym for USAR -Urban Search and Rescue), CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Team), and the continued investigative efforts of Project Drifter with the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau."