North Bay man charged with sexual assault involving child

A 26-year-old man from North Bay has been charged with sexual assault involving a child and giving drugs to minors, police say.

Cody Alexander Secord, also known as Cody Thompson, is accused of sexually assaulting a minor under the age of 16 in two separate occasions, but the North Bay Police Service said it is concerned there may be more victims.

An investigation began after complaints were made about assaults in December 2021 and February 2022.

"As part of the investigation, the North Bay Police Service received reports that the accused provided a substance believed to be marijuana to a victim, who is a minor, between September 2021 and April 2022," police said in a news release Wednesday.

"Further to the investigation, the North Bay Police Service received reports that, in December 2021, the accused is alleged to have supplied a substance believed to be cocaine to four victims, all of whom are minors."

As a result, Secord was arrested on April 8 and is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

He is charged with:

Two counts of sexually assaulting a person under 16 years of age

Two counts of sexual interference

Distributing cannabis to a minor

Four counts of trafficking cocaine

"If you have additional information about this incident or similar incidents, contact the North Bay Police Service at 705-497-5555. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online," police said.

David Woolley, a spokesperson for the North Bay police, told CTV News because they believe there could be more victims, Secord(Thompson)'s photo is not being released in order to protect the integrity of the investigation as it continues.

A private online group called Cody Secord(Thompson) Victim Support Group has 170 members on Facebook.

Victims of sexual assault are not alone. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, support is available.