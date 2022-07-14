North Bay man facing charges after breaking into same place twice in one day

A 19-year-old North Bay man is facing a list of 15 charges and is accused of breaking into the home of someone known to him, assaulting them and an officer, police say.

It started around 9 a.m. Tuesday when the accused broke into a home on Ferguson Street, North Bay police said in a news release Thursday morning.

"An altercation between the accused and victim ensued in which the accused made threats against the safety of the victim, assaulted the victim, and attempted to assault the victim with a sharp object," police said.

"Police had been contacted by a neighbour and arrived at the location after the accused had left the scene."

Three hours later, police said the accused was arrested after he returned to the same home and broke in through a window.

"During this process, the accused actively resisted arrest and assaulted a police officer," police said.

"A search incident to arrest by police resulted in the seizure of an edged weapon, which had been concealed on the person of the accused."

The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.