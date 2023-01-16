North Bay man killed in snow machine collision Sunday

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a fatal snow machine crash that took place early Sunday evening.

Garrett Normoyle, 28, was killed in a collision involving a single motorized snow vehicle in Redbridge.

Police were called at 4:49 p.m. regarding a snow machine driver who was ejected from the vehicle on a trail at the end of North River Road in Redbridge.

The OPP’s snowmobile all-terrain vehicle vessel enforcement unit arrived along with the Phelps Fire Department and Nipissing District emergency medical services.

“Normyle was transported by EMS to an area hospital and later succumbed to their injuries,” police said in a news release Monday evening.

“The OPP traffic incident management enforcement team are assisting in the investigation.”