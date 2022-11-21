North Bay man sneaks into house, flees when homeowner comes home
A suspect in North Bay who was already on probation is facing charges following a Nov. 17 incident.
In a news release Monday, the North Bay Police Service said the suspect entered the empty residence around 4:45 a.m. Police are refusing to say how the suspect managed to get inside the home.
“(He) remained at the residence until 7:30 a.m. when an occupant of the residence returned home and the accused exited the residence,” police said.
“Upon arrival, police located the accused in the backyard of the residence at which point he was arrested and charged.”
The man, 22, is charged with unlawfully being in a dwelling and failing to comply with a probation order.
“The location of the residence will not be released at this time in order to protect the identity of the victim,” police said.
The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.
