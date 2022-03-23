North Bay Mattawa Conservation Authority warns of the dangers of melting ice
The North Bay Mattawa Conservation Authority recently removed ice from Parks Creek to prevent flooding of 350 homes in North Bay.
“This process is important for the Parks Creek watershed because there is 350 homes approximately in the area that could potentially flood through municipal drains,” said Troy Storms, the authority's manager of lands and stewardship.
“They get overcharged, water gets backed up into the basements of houses. We want to make sure we keep the capacity of the creek open as much as we can for water to run into the lake."
It’s also a reminder for people to stay away from thawing bodies of water.
“We just tell people to stay back, away, watch from a distance because ice is slippery and dangerous,” added Storms.
“So we definitely want to stay away from water courses in the spring because they’re flowing strong.”
