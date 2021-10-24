North Bay minor hockey associations honour Noah Dugas

Members of the hockey community, the Dugas family, and friends rallied together Saturday afternoon to honour former North Bay Trapper, Noah Dugas.

Dugas, lost his life last November and now his jersey will hang in Memorial Gardens forever.

“I think he would just be floored by all this love and support and everything that everybody has done for him,” said Noah’s mother Jody Dugas.

“I can see him smiling and he’s just wants those boys to have fun, to just enjoy that moment and he would be just so happy that we are all together and that we’re doing something to remember him and honour him,” she added.

The family told CTV News it’s been the hockey community in North Bay and far beyond that’s got them through this difficult time.

“All of the support that we’ve gotten in the past be continue to get, this is just another example of that,” said his father David Dugas.

“That they would recognize him by retiring his jersey is a huge honour for any athlete, no matter what the circumstance, so it certainly means a lot to us.”

The U15 AAA Trappers hosted the Sudbury Nickel Capitals Saturday and the two teams, along with plenty of fans in the stands honoured Noah after the game with the unveiling of his jersey, #71.

“He was passionate, kind and selfless,” said U15 AAA Trappers Coach Scott Huycke.

“When you think what we’re trying to do in our association with our players, that is exactly what we want our players to be.”

The ceremony also announced the creation of the Noah Strong Charitable Organization which is aiming to empower youth, raise awareness about organ donation, support families in crisis, and understanding strokes in youth.