North Bay moves ahead with next stage of twin-pad arena and rec centre project

The City of North Bay has initiated the next stage of selecting a general contractor to build the community and recreation centre on Lakeshore Drive.

An invitational tender has been issued to pre-qualified contractors previously identified as part of a request for pre-qualification process.

The current submission deadline is June 14.

In a news release, the city said the recreation centre, which will replace the aging West Ferris Arena, “will provide the community with improved recreational services and opportunities, including an additional ice pad to better meet demand.”

"The will of council is to move forward and look at the tender and base our decision on what it comes back in at,” said North Bay Mayor Peter Chirico.

The facility will be fully accessible and environmentally sustainable through a net-zero carbon design. It will also incorporate multi-season use, multi-functionality and integration between indoor and outdoor spaces at the Steve Omischl Sports Complex.

The recreation centre will have several key features including two hockey rinks, a walking/running track, an outdoor event/warm-up area, community room/meeting space and 14 barrier-free team change rooms, including eight capable of converting into four enlarged change rooms.

Plans to build a new twin-pad hockey rink began in 2015 when it became clear the West Ferris Arena needed to be replaced due to its age and condition.

In 2017, a special arena committee was established to lead public consultations, share information and investigate financial options for ice pad and site options and funding alternatives.

After eight public committee meetings and one open house, the committee recommended in 2018 that a new facility be located adjacent to the Omischl Sports Complex to include two ice pads, a walking track and a community space.

An RFP process was initiated in 2019 to select the architectural and engineering firms to help complete detailed cost analysis of environmental, geotechnical, and other civil infrastructure requirements and prepare the design, tendering for the construction.

The city awarded the architectural and engineering services to MacLennan Jaunkalns Miller Architects Ltd. and North Bay’s Mitchell Jensen Architects later that year.

In 2021, eight firms with the qualifications and experience to manage and oversee the construction of the facility, were shortlisted as part of a request for pre-qualification process.

The project was then paused pending finalization of a financing plan for the Casssellholme long-term care home redevelopment project.

It was during that time that the city prepared and submitted an extensive funding application for Government of Canada's Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program for which it was approved last summer for up to $25.778 million to cover eligible costs of the project.

“I think there are decisions that need to be made depending on the tender price,” said Chirico.

“What is that dollar value and what's that going to look like?"

Architectural and engineering work to fulfill the requirements and achieve a net zero carbon build were completed later that year and staff was directed by council in 2023 to proceed with the procurement process.

For more information about the invitational tender, click here.