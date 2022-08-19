North Bay nature festival a go this Saturday at Laurier Woods

The Friends of Laurier Woods, a non-profit charitable organization, is hosting the annual ‘Louise de Kiriline Lawrence Nature Festival’ to be held at the Laurier Woods Conservation Area Saturday.

The nature festival is scheduled from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Aug. 20.

The event is organized, in conjunction with the Nipissing Naturalists Club and the North Bay-Mattawa Conservation Authority, and delivered by community volunteers and businesses; this festival aims to celebrate North Bay's natural heritage.

“Laurier Woods Conservation Area comes alive with professional and amateur naturalists who will introduce guests of all ages to the hidden treasures of forests and wetlands,” organizers said in a news release.

Included in the days activities are build a pollinator home with the conservation authority, plants & berries with Lori Beckerton, birding hike with Rachel Sturge, a dragonflies and butterflies Hike with Brent Turcotte and Mary Ann Perron, the history of plants on planet Earth in dour plants with Fred Pinto, Tree Bingo and Dinosaur eggs for youth.

The Friends of Laurier Woods will also be recognizing Caisse Alliance and Tourism North Bay for their generous donations at around 10:30 a.m. Festival-goers are encouraged to bring along any empty bottles or cans to contribute to creating boardwalks at Laurier Woods.

The festival is honouring Louise de Kiriline Lawrence, an internationally renowned naturalist, author and nurse, who lived west of Mattawa where she studied wildlife and ornithology.

Lawerence wrote over 500 reviews, 17 scientific papers and 5 books on birds and animals. She also regularly contributed to Audubon Magazine. Lawrence passed away at the age of 98 in 1992. Her written work is stored in the National Archives in Ottawa.

The festival is free for all to attend.

For more information on festival visit www.laurierwoods.com.