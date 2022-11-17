North Bay, Ont., missing persons case to be featured on CTV's W5

As the search for a man who went missing while visiting North Bay, Ont., in 2011 continues, CTV's W5 investigates the disappearance.

Luke Joly-Durocher, from Témiscaming, Que., was visiting friends in North Bay, Ont. and staying at a downtown apartment on Sherbrooke Street.

Joly-Durocher was last seen Mar. 4, 2011, just before midnight, in Shooters Bar at the Voyageur Inn on Delaware Street in the small northeastern Ontario town situated on Lake Nipissing after being turned away from Cecil's Eatery and Bar downtown, police said in 2019.

The 20-year-old was seen socializing at the bar and later got a ride from at least one of the patrons, police said.

Later, the navy American Eagle jacket he was wearing along with his prescription eyeglasses and cell phone were found at the apartment he was staying at. His bank card was found two weeks later on Sherbrooke Street.

North Bay police have been investigating the unsolved case since he vanished saying several witnesses have provided information.

A North Bay woman, Danielle Leduc-Mitchell, was convicted in 2013 of obstructing police by providing false information about Joly-Durocher's disappearance. She was sentenced to two years less a day in jail.

His parents, Rob Joly and Monique Durocher, have never given up hope that their only son will be found.

"We’re not going away and not giving up on this," Joly told CTV News in September.

They have enlisted private investigator Ellen White to help with the search.

White said three items belonging to the missing man could be the key to finding out what happened to him 11 years ago: a red and white Air Canada bag with Rob’s name written in it in black marker, a pair of worn New Balance shoes with green trim and his purple belt.

A $50,000 reward has been offered by the province since 2016 for information about Luke Joly-Durocher's disappearance that will help investigators solve the case.

Last month, North Bay Police Service was searching Chippewa Creek as part of its ongoing investigation connected to the case.

"As this is an active investigation, we cannot provide further details about the search, its cause, or how it affects the case," police said.

With files from Eric Taschner, of CTV News North Bay, and Ian Campbell and Darren MacDonald, of CTV News Sudbury.