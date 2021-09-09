North Bay, Ont. woman charged for assaulting firefighter responding to call

North Bay police say a woman has been arrested after causing destruction at a residential complex and assaulting two people, including a firefighter.

The 35-year-old woman allegedly caused damage to the first and second floor of the building in the 0-100-block of Marshall Avenue and triggered the fire alarm Thursday morning, police said in a news release.

Upon arrival, fire crews did not locate a fire. Instead, the woman is accused of assaulting one of the responding firefighters with an edged weapon and a second person at the building with a piece of debris.

"The firefighter was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries where he was treated and subsequently discharged. The second victim was treated on-site for minor injuries," police said.

Police have charged the accused with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, mischief, and false alarm of fire.

"Events like these demonstrate the dangers first responders face every day of their working lives,” said North Bay Fire Chief Jason Whiteley. "Whether they are firefighters, police, or EMS, all first responders are exposed to significant risks to their physical safety and mental health simply by doing their jobs. Facing challenges like these head-on is one of the many reasons I am so proud of my team at North Bay Fire and Emergency Services and all the first responders we work with every day."

The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.