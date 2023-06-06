North Bay OPP charge dozens in crackdown on red-light violations

Ontario Provincial Police laid 70 traffic charges in a four-day crackdown on drivers who ignore red lights in the North Bay area.

Police laid the charges from June 2-5 at the Highway 11/ Highway 17 bypass in North Bay. Of the 70 offences, 32 were for red light violations while the rest were charges such as driving with no licence and expired plates.

“The traffic initiative will continue for an undetermined amount of time,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

“The North Bay OPP would like to remind drivers that traffic safety is everyone's responsibility ... Summer is upon us, and the roadways will have higher volumes of traffic, stay focused on driving, give yourself extra time to get to your destination and slow down.”