North Bay OPP investigate fatal single vehicle collision in Mattawa

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in North Bay have closed Highway 17 east of Mattawa due to a fatal single crash involving commercial vehicle. 

In a tweet issued just before 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said the highway will remained closed for several hours as investigators work to determine the cause of the collision.

A detour for non-commercial vehicles has been setup from Chenier Road to Richards Road and then to Belanger Road.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

