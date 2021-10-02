North Bay OPP investigate fatal single vehicle collision in Mattawa
CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Jay Baxter
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in North Bay have closed Highway 17 east of Mattawa due to a fatal single crash involving commercial vehicle.
In a tweet issued just before 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said the highway will remained closed for several hours as investigators work to determine the cause of the collision.
A detour for non-commercial vehicles has been setup from Chenier Road to Richards Road and then to Belanger Road.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
