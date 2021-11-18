North Bay OPP investigates suspicious fire in Powassan

Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out Wednesday in Powassan.

OPP, along with the OPP Crime Unit and the Powassan Fire Department, responded to the fire at a residence on Memorial Park Drive.

"Further investigation revealed that a detached garage was fully engulfed and there was severe damage," police said in a news release.

"Further details will be provided once they become available."

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the North East Region OPP forensic identification service and the Ontario Fire Marshall.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the North Bay OPP at (705) 495-3878 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.