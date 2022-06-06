North Bay OPP looking for driver, vehicle in pedestrian hit-and-run

A pedestrian is in hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle early Monday morning on Highway 11 in North Bay, police say.

Officers were called to the scene around 2:20 a.m. where a vehicle struck a pedestrian and took off, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

As the investigation continues, OPP is asking the public for help with identifying the driver and vehicle responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.