North Bay OPP looking for man who may be in southern Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay are looking for a man wanted on assault and harassment charges and say he may be in southern Ontario.

Thomas Richard Gleeson, a 56-year-old man from Callander, Ont., is wanted on two counts of assault and one criminal harassment charge in northeastern Ontario in August.

He is described as a white male, six feet tall, 195 pounds, with light brown, short and straight hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about the accused is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Near North Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The allegations have not been proven in court.