North Bay Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a vehicle –and its driver – that fled the scene of an accident Dec. 19 just before noon on Highway 17 at Algonquin Avenue.

Police said in a news release Monday a white GMC SUV was stopped several vehicles back in the left turn lane to travel from eastbound on Highway 17 to northbound on Highway 11/Algonquin Avenue.

"A four-door sedan, possibly a Honda, was travelling eastbound on Highway 17," the release said. "The sedan entered into the left turn lane and struck the SUV in the rear. A male driver exited the sedan and approached the driver of the SUV. Together they surveyed the damage to the vehicles and the male requested to exchange information with the SUV driver."

The driver of the sedan appeared to grab his documents and helped the injured SUV driver back to the SUV. But as the SUV driver reached for his documents, the male sedan driver returned to his vehicle and fled the scene.

"The suspect vehicle left the scene by crossing three lanes of traffic to the exit ramp and traveled southbound into the city," police said.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a black or grey four-door Honda sedan with a male driver, about 30 years old with a short beard, possibly black hair wearing a red winter jacket and red toque.

The SUV driver was transported from the scene by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Damage should be to the passenger side front headlight area, headlight cracked and hood possibly dented.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this collision to contact the North Bay OPP at (705) 495-3878 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit information online at www.nearnorthcrimestoppers.com. Being anonymous, you will not be required to testify in court and information you provide may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.