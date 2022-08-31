North Bay OPP: Two people drown after canoe capsizes

Two people are dead after a canoe capsized on Legrou Lake, North Bay Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.

Police were called at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, responding with Nipissing paramedics and the Argyle Fire Department to the scene on Legrou Lake in East Mills Township.

The body of one of the victims has been found, while the search for the other victim continues.

"Investigation revealed that four occupants were in a canoe that capsized, two of which were able to swim to shore," police said in a news release.

"One of the two occupants that did not swim to shore was located by neighbouring cottagers. Life-saving techniques were attempted but the person was pronounced deceased by medical professionals."

The OPP's underwater search and recovery unit is helping police locate the fourth person.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

"The OPP will not release the names of the deceased until the next of kin have been notified," police said.