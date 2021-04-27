North Bay outreach centre closing after early morning gun incident

North Bay police were called to H.O.P.E.'s Kitchen, an outreach program that provides meals and necessities to people in need, on Cassells Street around 3 a.m. Tuesday after someone allegedly threatened another person with a gun.

Katie Valiquette and Chris Brown own the centre, which stands for "Helping Our People Eat."

Earlier this month, they decided to scale back services after what they describe as hateful messages regarding the people they serve. Now, they have made the difficult choice to close the centre completely after the incident this morning.

Valiquette told CTV News someone that was unknown by the centre walked up the side of the building and pointed a gun at two of her clients before being chased down by two others who managed to get the gun away from her as she moved to the front of the building.

"Police were called and obtained the gun from the fella who managed to get it away from her. Thankfully no one was shot in the process," she said.

North Bay police arrested two local residents as a result of the incident and seized a .22 calibre rifle at the scene.

A 32-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman have been charged with having a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and the female is also facing charges of:

Pointing a firearm

Uttering threats

Two counts of having a firearm or ammunition when prohibited

Failing to comply with a probation order

The man was released from custody and the woman is being held pending a bail hearing.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

David Woolley, a spokesperson for North Bay Police Service, told CTV News there were no injuries in the incident and there is no threat to public safety.

However, Valiquette said she and Brown have decided to close the centre for good.

"Being self-funded, we just can’t afford to have the security we feel is needed to keep everyone safe," she said. "We have decided that we will continue our outreach meals, and have a service truck that has clothing, hygiene items, blankets, coffee, care packs and meals, and we will continue to offer that service to the people on the street, but we will no longer be operating the centre."

Valiquette said closing the centre will be hard for the people that needed and used the support.

"No good deed unpunished I suppose," she said. "I’m glad we can still utilize our outreach truck and am happy that we will be able to take to the streets, but I’m so broken-hearted over the year I’ve spent making this into a safe place for them to go, just to have it undone by someone in a bad moment. We need more mental health services here."