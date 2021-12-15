North Bay pair's charges upgraded to second-degree murder, victim identified

North Bay police have upgraded the charges against a local man and woman to second-degree murder after the assault victim died in hospital.

On Dec. 4, 27-year-old Nicolas Nicholls was taken to hospital in critical condition after being stabbed on Wyld Street downtown, North Bay Police Service said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Nicholls died of his injuries a week later.

A 34-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were arrested Dec. 5 in two separate residences in the 500-block of Rose Avenue. They were initially both charged with attempted murder, but those charges have now been upgraded.

Police said Nicholls and the two accused were known to each other.

The two accused remain in custody awaiting a bail hearing. The male accused also faces four charges of failing to comply with a release order.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.