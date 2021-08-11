North Bay paracylist riding 800km to raise money for children with cancer

North Bay’s Kevin McKenna is certainly not letting his disability stop him from cycling 800 km this month to raise funds for children with cancer.

“It’s kids, it’s kids man. They touch your heart, so it seemed like something important to do, and it’s something I can do and it feels good to be healthy and give back to my community, and to these kids who are really struggling,” said McKenna.

He’s cycling as part of the Great Cycle Challenge Canada, a country wide event that takes place every August, encouraging people to cycle as far as they can, and raise as much money as they can.

All the funds raised through the Great Cycle Challenge Canada are then donated to SickKids Foundation.

“The money that’s being raised through the Great Cycle Challenge has a national impact,” said Jamie Lamont, director of special events and sponsorship at SickKids Foundation.

“Any of the funds raised goes into the Garron Family Cancer Centre at SickKids Foundation and they use it for programming and research and studies that have a national impact across the country.”

Lamont told CTV News the goal for this year’s event is to raise $9 million dollars.

As for McKenna, his goal is to raise more than $4,000.

“It’s become such a big thing for me because there is so much support and a lot of people are super interested in what I’m doing, he said.

“Hand cycle grabs a lot of attention so it’s kind of an advantage for me for my fundraising efforts. So, if I stand out that much, I might as well try and use that for a good cause.”

If you would like to donate to Kevin McKenna and Great Cycle Challenge Canada click here.