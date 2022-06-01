North Bay parent concerned over used needles left in public places

Magan Pringle says the North Bay she's living in today isn't the same North Bay she remembers.

"For years I've always loved the waterfront -- it's always been my favourite place to come, but there's been an issue for such a long time now," Pringle said.

"Over the years, it just gets worse and worse."

The 23-year-old brought her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter to Shabogesic Beach on Tuesday afternoon and she said her child almost picked up a used needle while digging in the sand.

"I stepped either on or right beside where the needle was," Pringle said. "I had just laid everything down, just sat the baby down and I look over and she's reaching for the needle."

The experience shook her.

"It makes me scared, honestly," she said. "As a parent, it scares you to see things like that and I don't want that happening to any other children."

There are two disposable bins in North Bay for drug paraphernalia to be properly thrown out.

One is at the AIDS Committee of North Bay & Area and the other is at Community Counselling.

"The reason why they were implemented in North Bay is because there was a demonstrated need," said Meagan Deutekom, the Hepatitis C coordinator at AIDS Committee

"I think having bins central to the different areas in North Bay would be essential in reducing the amount of drug paraphernalia across the community."

The City of North Bay told CTV News via email that a city works staff member is at the waterfront area twice a week pick up needles, and the AIDS committee said it will be starting cleanups this month.