North Bay parents, school bus company concerned over illegal school bus passing trend

Every afternoon, Natalie Pouliot waits to pick her two children up at their bus stop.

She has witnessed cars passing the bus illegally and is always worried that something will happen.

“I’m not the only ones with kids on this road,” she said.

“Are they going to be neglectful and zoom right by?”

Pouliot isn't the only one concerned. Just more than two weeks into the new school year, Stock Transportation in North Bay said drivers still aren’t getting the message.

The bus company said in 16 school days so far, there have been 36 incidents of drivers illegally passing school buses while their red lights were flashing.

“So that’s when the bus is completely stopped and the red lights are activated -- that is what the Highway Traffic Act requires,” said Stock Transportation GM Tim Feick.

“So it’s not the stop arm or the crossing gate. People are still distracted out there and still need to focus, be aware and take precautions.”

The bus company said drivers are also still confused over the new amber light system. Ontario school buses were equipped with the lights this school year, which warn drivers the bus is about to stop.

Motorists are not required to stop when the amber lights are flashing, but the bus company is calling for common courtesy and respect so kids are safe getting to and from school.

“The law isn’t being broken. There may be a courtesy issue there,” Feick said.

“People need to travel slower and be more respectful and courteous of traffic. They may be able to anticipate traffic and school buses.”

Drivers who fail to stop for stopped school bus with its overhead red lights flashing or its stop arm activated can be fined anywhere from $400 to $2,000 and receive six demerit points for a first offence.

If they break the rule a second time within five years, the penalty is a fine of $1,000 to $4,000 and six demerit points. The driver could also go to jail for up to six months.

“What’s so important that you have to get where you’re going?” asked Pouliot.

“If it was your kids, what would you do?”

Pouliot is hoping motorists get the message.

“Just stop. That’s all you have to do,” she said.