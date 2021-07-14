North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit cancels COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Because Ontario has shortened the time between the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, health officials in the Nipissing and Parry Sound districts have cancelled vaccination appointments on or after Aug. 3.

It is all in an effort to allow residents to book a new second dose appointment sooner. Youth and adults now only have to wait 28 days between doses, instead of the original 16-week interval for adults and 56 days for youth.

Second dose appointments booked before Aug. 3 are not affected and will not be cancelled, the health unit said.

"It is important that people get fully vaccinated as soon as possible," Andrea McLellan, director of COVID-19 immunization strategy, said. "We have a number of open appointments in the next two weeks and will continue to offer clinics based on demand and COVID-19 vaccine supply."

Residents can rebook their second dose online through the provincial portal, by calling the booking line at 1-833-943-3900 or go to a vaccine clinic that accepts walk-ins.

Alternate arrangements may be possible if you are unable to get to a vaccine clinic. Call the health unit to discuss options available at 1-844-478-1400.

As of Monday, 75.7 per cent of adults in the area, 82,187 residents, have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 56.22 per cent are fully vaccinated. A total of 143,382 doses have been administered by the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit.

There are currently 15 active COVID-19 infections, 14 in Nipissing and one in Parry Sound. Since the pandemic began, the health unit has recorded a total of 620 cases. Of those, 598 cases have been resolved and there have been seven COVID-related deaths.