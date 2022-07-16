North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit confirms first case of monkeypox

Someone in North Bay Parry Sound Health District has tested positive for monkeypox, the health unit said Saturday.

"This individual likely acquired the infection in the Toronto area," the health unit said in a news release.

"This individual is currently isolating, and (their) close contacts have been identified."

The risk of contracting monkeypox remains very low in the district, as there is no evidence of the virus circulating locally, according to the release.

The disease spreads through contact with bodily fluids, open sores or by sharing contaminated items. Not common in North America, monkeypox spreads through close contact with a person infected with the virus, or their clothing or linens.

Based on the low risk, only close contacts will be offered post-exposure vaccinations.

Any person who develops symptoms or who has had contact with a suspected or known case of monkeypox is asked to contact their health care provider immediately.

Symptoms typically develop 5-21 days after exposure and last from two to four weeks. They occur in two stages and may include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, headache, muscle, joint and back pain, and exhaustion. A rash, often beginning on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body, that later form scabs develops three or more days after the appearance of a fever.

For more information on monkeypox, click here.