North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit medical officer of health concerned about fourth wave
Members of the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit met with the media virtually Thursday morning to discuss where things stand in the region regarding COVID-19.
Health unit officials told CTV News just more than 74 per cent of the region is fully vaccinated, but they are concerned about the fourth wave.
With more than 800 new COVID-19 cases across the province Thursday, Dr. Jim Chirico said he’s most concerned about the effect the fourth wave will have on the healthcare system.
“The main thing that worries me about the fourth wave is the potential for those who are unvaccinated to become really, really ill and die from it,” said Chirico.
Ontario’s Science Table recently said under a worst-case scenario, Ontario could see 9,000 new cases of COVID daily, beginning in October.
Chirico added this could leave hospitals backlogged and again having to cancel surgeries.
“When that happens there is -- and the Science Table certainly talked about it -- is that it’s going to significantly impact the healthcare system,” he said.
Ontario has seen its rolling seven-day average of new cases increase by 270 per cent in the last month.
