– It’s a different view than people are used to inside Memorial Gardens, as the rink floor is ready for a mass vaccination clinic on Monday.

“We have about 100 chairs set up,” said Melinda Fry, with the City of North Bay. “They are estimating that we’ll be able to do 120 people per hour.”

Andrea McLellan with the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit said in the next week, about 5,400 people are expected to receive their COVID vaccination.

“In addition to our over 80s population, this includes second doses for retirement home residents, ongoing rollout of vaccines for our Indigenous populations, first responders and ongoing vaccinations in long-term care homes as required.”

Starting Monday at 9 a.m., the health unit and partners will start vaccinating those who were born in or before 1941 that have booked an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

“The client will arrive at the door, they’ll be screened for COVID and to ensure that they have an appointment,” said McLellan. “Then they’ll proceed to the registration desk where they will be checked in.”

“From the registration desk, they will be taken to the area where the immunizations are occurring, which is on the rink floor,” she added.

There is also a 15-minute waiting area where people will go after their vaccine for monitoring before following the one-way directions out of the building. However, for those who have mobility issues, there is a different route to follow.

“Once they move into the registration area in the lobby, there’ll be chairs where they’re able to sit and a caregiver is able to register them,” said Fry. “Then they’ll more to the north concourse, which is our North Bay Hall of Fame, and they’ll be inoculated in the north concourse.”

Then they will wait 15 minutes before exiting Gate 2, which is the closest exit to the parking lot.

Clients are being asked to arrive at the time of their appointment, not before, so staff can keep the clinic running smoothly.

As a whole, the clinic response has been well received, said Dr. Jim Chirico, medical officer of health.

No vaccine hesitancy

“They always mention about vaccine hesitancy – well, we’re not seeing that,” Chirico said. “We’re seeing that people really do understand that this is the best way to protect themselves in addition to all the other public health measures.”

Problems with booking vaccination appointments have eased, he added, with more than 1,200 booked.

"Since Monday, things have gotten far more efficient as far as less people are calling all at once, the wait times are shortened, so it’s worked out very well,” Chirico said.

Over the next two weeks, the health unit has clinics booked in North Bay, Mattawa, Sundridge, West Nipissing and Parry Sound.

“This week has been an important turning point in our district's fight against COVID-19,” said Chirico.

During a weekly press conference on Thursday, Chirico said he expects the area to stay in the red zone.