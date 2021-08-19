North Bay Parry Sound health officials warn of increase in Lyme disease cases

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is cautioning residents about an increase in Lyme disease in the area.

"Between April and July 2021, there have been two confirmed and two probable cases of Lyme disease amongst individuals residing in the health unit's district. Two of these reported cases were likely tick exposures within the district," the health unit said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Out of the 84 ticks that have been submitted to the health agency this year, 29 have been identified as black-legged ticks and four of them tested positive for the bacteria known to cause Lyme disease.

"The increase is unusually high for our district, as it is larger than our five-year average case count in humans," Dr. Carol Zimbalatti, a public health physician, said. "Individuals should always take proper precautions when conducting outdoor activities to avoid tick bites."

Ways to prevent tick bites:

Use bug repellant containing DEET or picaridin

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants, tucking in shirts and socks

Check your body, clothing, and children for ticks at least once a day - ticks can often be found in the groin area, navel, armpits, scalp, and behind ears and knees

Try to stay on cleared paths

Shower as soon as you can after being outdoors

Removing a tick

Remove it carefully with tweezers by grabbing the insect's head as close to the skin as possible.

Put the tick in a container, note where you believe you came in contact with it, bring it to the nearest health unit, and see a health care provider right away.

Symptoms of Lyme disease

After being bitten by an infected tick, symptoms of Lyme disease usually begin within three days and sometimes up to a month later.

Symptoms include:

Bull's eye skin rash as the site of the tick bite

Fever

General unwell feeling or fatigue

Head and muscle aches

Neck stiffness

Joint pain

Symptoms can become worse if left untreated and affect the heart, joints, and nervous system.