After receiving complaints that people with COVID and their close contacts weren't self-isolating, the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit’s medical officer of health has issued a Class Order under Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act.

In a news release Thursday, the health unit said the order is different from the provincial shutdown.

"Where the provincial shutdown asks everyone in Ontario to only leave home for essential purposes and to not be in close contact with anyone outside your home, the order applies to all persons in the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit region who are required by public health to self-isolate," the release said.

Those people include people with COVID, people with mild or worsening symptoms awaiting their test results, anyone with symptoms in the past 10 days, close contacts of people with COVID, and parents or guardians of people under age 16 who have COVID or COVID symptoms.

Failure to comply with the order could lead to a fine of $880 to a maximum of $5,000 for every day or part of each day on which the offence occurs or continues to occur, the release said.

The medical officer of health can also have people taken into custody (in a hospital or other appropriate facility) during their self-isolation period if they are not in compliance or cannot comply with self-isolation requirements.

"The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, with support from police services, will enforce the order," the release said.

The order is effective immediately and will remain in effect until the medical officer of health determines the Order is no longer required. The order authorizes the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit to enforce self-isolation requirements for the group of individuals whom it applies.

“A key role of public health in controlling the spread of COVID-19 is to identify, contact and ensure those testing positive for the virus and high-risk individuals are isolating as quickly as possible,” Dr. Jim Chirico, medical officer of health, said in the release.

“It is important that our district follows all public health measures, and when individuals who are required to self-isolate by public health are not following the rules we need to be able to take additional and immediate action.”

Complete information on the COVID-19 Class order can be found here, including a frequently asked questions section.

The public is reminded to follow public health measures including the provincial shutdown, which comes into effect on Dec. 26 at 12:01 a.m. For more information on COVID-19 visit myhealthunit.ca/COVID-19.