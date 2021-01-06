The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit reported nine new COVID cases Wednesday.

Of the new cases, seven are from the Nipissing district and two are from the Parry Sound area. After reporting 12 new cases Monday, there have now been 161 total cases in the area, with 30 of them still active.

All but one of the cases was the result of close contact with a confirmed case, while the source of infection for one is unknown. Everyone with an active case is self-isolating, the health unit said.

To reduce the risk of exposure, the health unit advises residents to continue to follow public health measures:

- Screen regularly for symptoms.

- Stay home and isolate if you have any symptoms.

- Wash your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

- Sneeze and cough into your sleeve.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

- Practise two metres physical distancing.

- Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.

- Do not have gatherings indoors with people outside your household.

- Wear a mask indoors and outdoors when physical distancing of two metres/six feet cannot be maintained with anyone outside your household.

For more information, visit the health unit's website. or Ontario’s website to learn more.